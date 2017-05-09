WJZ BREAKING: A parole board has decided not to release former Episcopal Bishop Heather Cook, who's serving a 7-year sentence for hitting and killing a cyclist while driving drunk in North Baltimore.

Rayshad Lewis, Son Of Ray Lewis, Transfers To Maryland

May 9, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: ray lewis, Rayshad Lewis, Terps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Rayshad Lewis will have big shoes to fill as he come to a state where his dad dominated the pros for nearly two decades.

The son of Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced on twitter Monday he will be transferring to the University of Maryland to play football.

Last season, Lewis played wide receiver as a true freshman at Utah State. While there, he collected 40 catches for 476 yards and started seven games for the Aggies.  Last month, he announced that he intended to transfer from the program ahead of his sophomore season. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Lewis will need to sit out the 2017 season, but will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:45 am

    He transferred to the University of Maryland to play football. Many people transfer universities in order to get an education, but apparently, that isn’t uppermost in this kids priorities.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch