Rayshad Lewis, Son Of Ray Lewis, Transfers To Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Rayshad Lewis will have big shoes to fill as he come to a state where his dad dominated the pros for nearly two decades.
The son of Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced on twitter Monday he will be transferring to the University of Maryland to play football.
Last season, Lewis played wide receiver as a true freshman at Utah State. While there, he collected 40 catches for 476 yards and started seven games for the Aggies. Last month, he announced that he intended to transfer from the program ahead of his sophomore season. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Lewis will need to sit out the 2017 season, but will have three years of eligibility remaining.
One Comment
He transferred to the University of Maryland to play football. Many people transfer universities in order to get an education, but apparently, that isn’t uppermost in this kids priorities.