Trumbo’s Single In 12th Gives Orioles 5-4 Win Over Nationals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games with a 5-4 comeback victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbor. The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours.
Logan Verett (2-0) pitched three shutout innings for the Orioles, who improved to 22-10, including 13-3 at home.
