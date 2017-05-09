Woman Charged In Lothian Love Triangle Murders Sentenced To 60 Years

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ann Anastasi, the 44-year-old woman charged with murdering her husband and his live-in mistress, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

On October 5, 2015, police found 40-year-old Anthony Anastasi Jr. gunned down in his home along West Bay Front Road in the quiet Lothian community and 25-year-old Jacqueline Riggs stabbed to death in the basement.

Investigators say the Anastasis and Riggs all lived in the house together and were all sexual partners. Documents show the husband and wife’s marriage was fraught with conflict and domestic abuse and that Mr. Anastasi and Riggs were still in a relationship, but he and his wife were not.

Ann Anastasi told police her husband committed suicide, but a gun near his body didn’t match evidence on scene, according to police.

A forensic analysis found gunshot residue on Mrs. Anastasi’s clothing and person, according to court documents, and an investigation of cell phone records found text messages from October 4 and 5, 2015 in which Mrs. Anastasi discussed plans pertaining to the murders.

Police say Mrs. Anastasi and her daughter plotted the killing and had the teen’s boyfriend carry it out.

“Ann Anastasi destroyed multiple lives by coldly planning these murders and manipulating children into executing her vicious plan,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams said Tuesday. “Were it not for Mrs. Anastasi at the helm of this scheme the victims would still be alive today.”

On December 7, Anastasi entered Alford pleas to two counts of First Degree Murder, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. An Alford plea allows the defendant to admit there is sufficient evidence to find guilt in the eyes of the law while still claiming innocence.

