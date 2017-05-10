Armed Suspect Flees Traffic Stop In Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ)- Police have found and arrested a man they say fled a traffic stop while armed with a handgun.
Maryland State Police pulled over 27-year-old Marcus Lennon in Parkville around 12:30 Wednesday morning for a routine traffic stop. Police say when the Trooper approached the vehicle he saw Lennon was armed with a handgun. The Trooper quickly handcuffed Lennon while he was still in the car. As the Trooper tried to remove him from the car, Lennon sped off. Troopers found the vehicle a short time later abandoned in the area of Putty Hill Avenue and Western Avenue.
Just after 8 a.m., Police announced that they found Lennon at a residence in Baltimore County and arrested him without incident
Lennon was wanted for second degree assault on a State Trooper, with additional charges pending.
Police did not find the handgun on the suspect, and are currently searching for it.
