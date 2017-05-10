Maryland Live Casino Adds Hotel; Creating Hundreds Of Jobs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Live Casino continues to expand with a new hotel under construction, which adds hundreds of jobs.

Maryland Live is betting on another win, now in addition to a place to play, it’s working on a place to stay.

“This brings more to the entire Maryland Live experience,” said Rob Norton of Maryland Live.

The 17-story hotel tower represents up to 500 construction jobs over the next several months, in addition to full time jobs.

“Yes in addition to the hundreds of construction jobs created we’ll have up to 400 additional jobs that will be needed to run this facility between the hotel and the events center and the spa and all the additional amenities that we’re adding to the facility,” Norton said.

The hotel is connected to and part of the overall Live Casino experience.

“When you add that kind of amenity to a family friendly approach, we’re very excited about what this combined package does for us,” he said.

The addition opens in 2018.

Maryland Live said the hotel represents an additional $200 million investment in Anne Arundel County.

