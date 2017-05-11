FBI’s D.C. Field Office Raids Republican Campaign Fundraising Firm In Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI quietly raided a Republican consulting and fundraising firm in Annapolis Thursday.

The FBI says this is part of a Washington D.C. field office investigation.

Agents have turned off elevator access to the third floor of 191 Main Street, where Strategic Campaign Group is housed, and used trash bags to cover the office windows while they gather evidence.

They came prepared with a warrant to search the office and take files.

WJZ cameras watched them come out of the building with full garbage bags.

The president of the firm tells our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that the federal investigation ties back to a 2013 Virginia gubernatorial campaign.

The company’s work on the campaign of Republican Ken Cuccinelli led to a lawsuit after he lost the election to Terry McAuliffe.

All the feds will say is that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Maryland Republican Party confirms it’s looking into the raid.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

