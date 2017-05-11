Authorities Investigating Noose Found Outside Local Middle School

May 11, 2017 11:30 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating after a noose was found outside a middle school Thursday morning.

Police and Anne Arundel County Public Schools confirm the noose was found outside Crofton Middle School at about 11 a.m.

Officers have released surveillance photos of two suspects.

School officials say the noose was removed within minutes of it being discovered, and the following letter is being sent home with students:

Letter Crofton MS Noose by WJZ Web Team on Scribd

Officers met with a school administrator who saw the noose hanging from a light fixture on the exterior of the building. The noose was removed by the school custodian.

Police ask if anyone has information on the identity of the suspects to please call Detective Dutton at 410-222-8772.

