Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car In Ellicott City

May 11, 2017 3:57 AM
Filed Under: Ellicott City, Howard County Police, Pedestrian Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Howard County Police are investigating a pedestrian involved accident in Ellicott City.

Police say the accident happened around 10:15 Wednesday night on Baltimore National Pike near North Chatham road. A Fiat 500 was traveling westbound when it struck a man in the road.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the Fiat and a passenger were not injured and both remained at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident. An investigation is now underway.

