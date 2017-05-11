Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car In Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Howard County Police are investigating a pedestrian involved accident in Ellicott City.
Police say the accident happened around 10:15 Wednesday night on Baltimore National Pike near North Chatham road. A Fiat 500 was traveling westbound when it struck a man in the road.
The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries.
The driver of the Fiat and a passenger were not injured and both remained at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident. An investigation is now underway.
