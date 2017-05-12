Former Ravens Player Michael D. Jackson Dies In Motorcycle Accident

May 12, 2017 11:55 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former NFL wide receiver Michael D. Jackson died in Louisiana on Friday morning.

Michael D. Jackson played in the NFL in the 90s for the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. He was reportedly driving a ’13 Kawasaki on the interstate in the early morning hours when he crashed “at a high rate of speed.”

Louisiana State Police tell TMZ a driver backed out of a parking spot, taking up both lanes of the highway when the two collided.

Jackson’s bike “smashed through the door” also killing the driver.

Officials are investigating the crash.

  1. Raymond Bradley says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I am not sure I need any more details about that accident. Pity the families and friends of the deceased, and my goodness, the poor first responders who had to see that mess. Ugh.

