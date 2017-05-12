Police: Mentally Disturbed Man Threatens To Kill Himself With Nerf Gun; Martin’s West Evacuated

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Martin’s West event hall in Windsor Mill was evacuated Friday morning after a man threatened to kill himself with a Nerf gun and placed four small bags under a table, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers were called to the venue shortly before 10 a.m.

The man, since described by police as non-violent and mentally disturbed, had disrupted the Maryland Minority Contractor’s Association’s annual Spring Breakfast/Business Showcase Expo.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and several commanders were there at the time.

Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith says BPD Chiefs Brandford, Russell and Hyatt and Inspector Worley talked to the man and kept him calm while they awaited officers from the county to arrive.

As a precaution, the venue was evacuated while the Baltimore County Hazardous Devices Team and Explosive Detection K9 Team deployed and rendered the scene safe. Davis actually led the evacuation efforts, Smith says.

The bags were found to contain just clothing and cash.

Martin’s West has since reopened and is continuing with all scheduled events.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook