Police Arrest Two Men For Leaving Noose Outside Crofton Middle School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel county police arrest two suspects they say are responsible for hanging a noose at Crofton Middle School Thursday morning.

Conner Prout and John Havermann have been accused of trespassing at the school to hang a noose from a light fixture on school grounds early Thursday morning.

The two 19-year-olds face a slew of charges for the incident that sparked a lot of concern from police and the community. They arrests come a day after the noose was discovered at the school. Police say surveillance video combined with no shortage of tips from the public led them quickly to the suspects.

School officials say it was a teacher who first spotted the noose from a window that overlooks the school’s highly visible courtyard area.

Police quickly released images captured from surveillance video of the two suspects now identified and Prout and Havermann.

“We’re all very aware of the powerful visual aide that a noose is. It’s unacceptable in our community, it’s disrespectful,” says Lt. Ryan Frashure with Anne Arundel County Police.

There was also no shortage of outrage and disgust from the public.

“It’s kinda alarming,” says one parent.

This parent of student at the school pleased with how quickly police acted

“I don’t know what reason these people had to do such a thing because to me it’s out of range,” he says.

The police Chief also weighed in, saying they will always give 100 percent effort to bring to justice anyone who commits crime espousing hateful ideology.

This is the latest crime of it’s kind to make headlines Just two weeks ago College Park police say a noose was found hanging inside the University of Maryland Phi Kappa Tau frat house, and just days later, bananas were found hanging from nooses at the American University campus.

The FBI is now investigating that case. Authorities are hopeful these current arrests send a strong message that hate will not be tolerated.

“You want to act like it’s a joke, you wanna be a big boy, you need to take big boy consequences,” says parent Carl Eatmon.

Police did say that once they were identified both men agreed to turn themselves in and have been cooperative.

The two men also face charges of trespassing, disturbing school operations, and disorderly conduct.

