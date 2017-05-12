TSA Arrest Pennsylvania Man With Handgun At BWI Airport

Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Baltimore Having a beautiful location at which to shoot your wedding photos is a must. These photos will live with you long after the wedding gifts have fallen apart and been tucked away. They'll doubtless be shown to children and grandchildren. Fortunately, Baltimore has a number of beautiful garden spots which serve as perfect locations for creating these permanent memories. Take a look.

Best Places To Picnic In BaltimoreThe weather is warming up and its time to wander into the beautiful outdoors and just enjoy being alive. If you want to do some outdoor activity with friends and family, and you don't have a lot of money to spend, why not pack up some food and a few Frisbees and have yourself a picnic at some friendly location? While Baltimore may bring to mind urban sprawls of concrete and chrome, Baltimore County is actually crammed with beautiful rural scenery, forests and waterfronts that welcome visitors to feast their eyes and stomachs.