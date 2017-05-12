TSA Arrest Pennsylvania Man With Handgun At BWI Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Pennsylvania man was arrested at BWI early Friday morning after police found a handgun in his bag.
The York County man had an unloaded 9 mm handgun in his carry-on bag next to a magazine that was loaded with six bullets.
TSA officers detected the gun when the man entered the TSA checkpoint and placed his carry-on items on the x-ray conveyor belt.
TSA officers contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on weapons charges.
This is the 14th gun TSA has detected at BWI this year.
One Comment
O.K., I’ve said it a million times……Do these people live in a CAVE??!!
Let me guess; “I forgot it was in my bag” (which, by the way, may be even scarier than “I meant to put it in my bag”.)