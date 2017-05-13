Police Arrest Suspect In Fed Hill Stabbing, 4 Injured, 1 Seriously

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have arrested a suspect in an early morning stabbing at a Federal Hill bar that left four people injured, one critically.

Banditos bar on S. Charles Street was full of young people, but became a bloody scene as an early-morning bar fight boils over in South Baltimore.

Four men were stabbed early Saturday morning, with one critically hurt on a street packed with weekend partiers.

A video also circulated on the popular social media app Snapchat.

“I got a text, there was a snapchat of where there was like, blood on the ground at Banditos,” says Kevin Tracy.

The video showed the chaos inside Banditos moments after the stabbing.

Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith made an announcement on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that the suspected had been arrested.

.@BaltimorePolice arrest suspect for early morning stabbing in Fed Hill that injured four, one of whom critically. Fight inside escalated. — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) May 13, 2017

The night was surreal for some neighbors who were out when it happened.

“Wow that’s crazy that’s where we were last night, we were out around here,” says Fed Hill resident Benton Barnes.

“I think it’s really scary, just living right down the street. It’s obviously not the best feeling in the world thinking that that can happen when you’re so close,” says Federal Hill resident Kat Mosher.

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh weighed in Saturday morning — reinforcing that everyone has a role in curbing the violence.

“We have a responsibility inside of our communities to work with our neighbors, to work with our partners in the police department so that we can work together to help resolve this problem facing our city,” says Mayor Pugh.

Federal Hill is now on edge, as a victim is fighting for his life.

“I definitely feel like we’re going to have to keep our eyes out now, be a little bit more cautious,” says Alec Mosher, Fed Hill resident.

Banditos management tells WJZ they have no comment on the investigation.

Police haven’t released a motive for the stabbing or the suspect’s name.

