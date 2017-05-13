13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Students At School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say that a 13-year-old female middle school student was forced into a closet and sexually assaulted by two teen boys who were students her school.
Police say on Friday police received information that the 13-year-old girl had been cutting class and was walking the hall at Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School when she encountered three boys in the hallway as well.
The three boys, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, grabbed the girl and shoved her into a janitor’s closet, where two of the boys proceeded to force the girl into sexual acts, police say.
The victim has been interviewed at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center and the suspects were identified and have been arrested and charged as juveniles according to police.
Two of the suspects, the 15-year-old and one 14-year-old have been charged with sex assault related charges. The other 14-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree assault and conspiracy.
