Orioles Lose Early Lead; Comeback Falls Short Against Royals

May 14, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help the Kansas City Royals rally from five runs down to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 Sunday.

Jorge Soler and Drew Butera also homered for the Royals. Soler’s 464-foot shot to center leading off the seventh was the longest by a Kansas City player this season.

The Royals have won four straight, matching a season high, and six of seven since moving Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot.

Moustakas homered off Kevin Gausman with Butera and Escobar aboard in a five-run fourth when the Royals sent 11 men to the plate.

Chris Davis reached base five times on a solo homer, RBI single and three walks. Caleb Joseph had a two-run shot in Baltimore’s four-run fourth.

Matt Strahm (1-2), the second of seven Royals pitchers, picked up the victory. Kelvin Herrera finished up for his eighth save in nine chances.

Richard Bleier (0-1) took the loss.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch