Famous Musician One Of Many Helped By Ashley Addiction Treatment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of entertainment’s most legendary singers opens up about his new music and how a place in Maryland helped him kick addition, saving his life.

For more than 30 years, people have been traveling to Havre De Grace to tackle additions, transforming their lives.

That includes Johnny Mathis’ road to sobriety at the Ashley Addiction Treatment.

“And so she sent me to a place called Havre De Grace in Maryland,” said Mathis. “I was there with a bunch of Jesuit priests. I had three weeks of finding out why I drank and how I could stop. It was the greatest thing that could ever happen to me in my life.”

“You know, it’s nice to have people come in and say, ‘You’ve helped me,’ in any way. ‘This place has made a big difference in my life,'” said psychiatrist Dr. Greg Hobelmann. “It doesn’t matter who’s saying it, it just matters that it’s happening and occurring.”

Staff at Ashley Addiction Treatment can’t confirm nor deny if a person has been treated at their facility, but according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, a spokesperson for Mathis confirms Ashley is where the singer received his treatment.

It was called Father Martin’s Ashley Treatment Center when Mathis was there.

The fundamental goal is to help people by treating the mind, body, and soul.

When you see a beautiful facility like Ashley, that treats entertainers, politicians, and corporation leaders, you would think you have to be able to afford to pay tens of thousands of dollars, but that’s not the case.

There is a scholarship available that’s slated to award $4 million in scholarships to help with addiction.

“We understand that there are people who are gravely impacted by addiction, desperately need our services, and we want to help as many people as possible,” said Alex Denstman, director of clinical outreach.

The program at Ashley Addiction Treatment is 28 days, with an extended program for young adults.

