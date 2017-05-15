City Council Votes To Legalize Stun Guns And Tasers

May 15, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: tasers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City council voted to legalize the use of stun guns and tasers.

The bill allows city residents to own and use the devices for self-defense — with some restrictions.

This comes after people in Baltimore County, Howard County, and Baltimore City filed a federal lawsuit challenging stun gun bans.

Both Howard County and Baltimore County also voted to lift their bans.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bucky Barkingham says:
    May 16, 2017 at 6:33 am

    When a thug armed with an illegal gun crashes thru your front door just reach for your Taser? Time to unleash the Second Amendment in The Free State.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch