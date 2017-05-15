City Council Votes To Legalize Stun Guns And Tasers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City council voted to legalize the use of stun guns and tasers.
The bill allows city residents to own and use the devices for self-defense — with some restrictions.
This comes after people in Baltimore County, Howard County, and Baltimore City filed a federal lawsuit challenging stun gun bans.
Both Howard County and Baltimore County also voted to lift their bans.
One Comment
When a thug armed with an illegal gun crashes thru your front door just reach for your Taser? Time to unleash the Second Amendment in The Free State.