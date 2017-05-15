Top 10 Most Exotic Food Offerings From MLB Parks This Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MLB parks are always adding new features and finds to their menus to keep fans excited and fed. Hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts are a thing of the past thanks to the additions of chapulines (a.k.a. grasshoppers), poke bowls and churro poutine.

Here are some more exotic culinary offerings from around baseball this season:

Apple Pie Nachos from the Colorado Rockies

This sweet snack at Coors Field is cinnamon sugar chips topped with apple pie filling, cheddar cheese, whipped cream and caramel.

Churro Dog 2.0 from the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks unveiled their original Churro Dog a couple years ago. The new version at Chase Field features Oreo cookie crumbs and strawberry topping.

Crabmeat Pork Rind Chipper from the Baltimore Orioles

Pork rinds topped with cheese sauce, crab meat, Old Bay, and scallions.

Tuna Poke Bowl from the Los Angeles Dodgers

The new Poke Bowl is ahi tuna over sushi rice topped with edamame, cucumber, shredded carrots, wakame, sesame seeds, toragoshi, and ponzu sauce.

Falafel Sandwich from the Philadelphia Phillies

New at Citizens Bank Park, this sandwich includes house-made pita, lettuce, English cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes and sesame mint yogurt sauce.

Taco Dog from the Miami Marlins

The taco dog is a foot-long Nathan’s frank topped with chili, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and jalapenos on a tortilla bun.

Most Valuable Tamale from the Texas Rangers

Globe Life Park is now home to the M.V.T., which features the 2-foot hot dog stuffed in a tamale and covered in Texas Chili, nacho cheese and sour cream.

Churro “Dessert” Poutine from the Toronto Blue Jays

Churros served with vanilla ice cream and warm caramel sauce.

Raw Cookie DO from the New York Mets

DO Cookie Dough Confections, a New York City cookie dough shop that’s been all the rage recently, has an outlet at Citi Field.

The Hot Indian Chicken Tikka Salad from the Minnesota Twins

Here’s a super healthy option for some baseball goers, the Chicken Tikka Salad comes with either a seasoned kale salad or the traditional rice base on chicken tikka and vegan aloo gobi.

