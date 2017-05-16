Baltimore’s Most Iconic Bars

By Joel Furches

Baltimore is a place with a long and storied history. It contains some of the oldest bars in America. There are a number of watering holes within this metropolis which are almost universally recognizable by name, while other bars perfectly capture the history and spirit of the city. Whatever the case, these are the taverns which perfectly represent the heart and soul of Maryland: Charm City. If you feel the need to soak in the essence of Baltimore, consider nursing a drink in one of these locations.

Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury St.

Baltimore, MD 21209

(410) 367-6903

www.mtwashingtontavern.com

In 2011, when a fire consumed most of the Mt. Washington Tavern, Baltimore lost one of its most iconic bars. For nearly 40 years the Tavern stood – becoming something of a landmark – and the locals grieved to see it go. So fervent was the public outcry that the owners were able to raise the funds to re-build the classic bar. Now, Mt. Washington Tavern is better than ever. Boasting a new SkyBar which makes for fun al fresco dining in the summer and offers shade and a live fire in the winter, the Tavern is the place to go for sporting events, milestones and family gatherings – a spot where everyone knows your name. The menu has been updated over the years to reflect options appealing to today’s foodie. Additionally, the Tavern has Baltimore’s best happy hour with great drink prices and FREE food each weekday!

Max’s Taphouse

737 S. Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 675-6297

Max’s Taphouse has been a standard of the Fell’s Point drinking establishments for around 30 years now. The building in which the bar resides does not stand out among the other buildings in the area, but anyone fortunate enough to take a seat at the bar within will soon agree that it rises head and shoulders above the other local watering holes.

Max’s is really a place for beer lovers. With an overwhelming selection of bottled beers and an ever-rotating selection of drafts – Max’s makes good on its name as a Taphouse. And as for its status as a Baltimore icon: Max’s has made numerous lists of top bars in the country – bringing it national recognition as a humble Baltimore bar.

The Horse You Came In On Saloon

1626 Thames St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 327-8111

One of the oldest bars in America, The Horse You Came In On Saloon was founded in 1775. With a long and colorful history, The Horse brags an old-school colonial building with Jack Daniels barrels literally forming the bar, and brick walls which whisper tales of the patronage of Edgar Allan Poe and the underground liquor parlor of the prohibition era. But besides its unique story, The Horse offers live music and two different bars, as well as a scintillating menu. Come in and soak your senses in a true piece of American history.

The Brewers Art

1106 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 547-6925

The name of this bar and restaurant is no exaggeration: serving upscale Americana foods and pouring drafts of Belgian-style brews, this establishment truly turns food drink into an art. Brewers doesn’t just cater to beer-lovers, though. This venue is equally at-home with mixing up a killer cocktail or serving you a glass of well-aged wine or whiskey. The Brewers Art stands out as a Baltimore icon not only for its stylish food and drink, but for its stylish exterior as well. Operating out of a Baltimore mansion, Brewers places its elegant dining area on the first floor, with a relaxing lounge on the second floor.

Bad Decisions

701 S. Bond St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 979-5161

With a vast stock of high quality alcoholic beverages (and a surprising lack of run-of-the-mill brews), Bad Decisions has become a staple of Baltimore drinkers. For dedicated boozers, Bad Decisions offers loads of unique liquid spirits, as well as bartenders with an encyclopedic knowledge for cocktails. Better still, Bad Decisions’ bar-fare revolves heavily around bacon dishes – and even bacon-themed drinks!

With all of this outstanding quality – not to mention an intriguing name – its not difficult to see why Bad Decisions has become a Baltimore icon.

