Home Invader Takes Photos Of Self With Stolen Ipad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a home in Baltimore City.
Police say on May 12, 2017, a home in the unit block of S. East Avenue was burglarized. Officers say the suspect stole a number of electronic devices along with other property.
The suspect then took “selfies” on the victim’s stolen iPad, which then were automatically uploaded to the victims iCloud account. Police then released that picture and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (410)-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
One Comment
check the location on the photo