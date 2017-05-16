National Aquarium Features ‘Grade A Student Nights’ This Summer

WJZ BREAKING: 1 Dead, Infant Patient Airlifted After Route 50 Wrong Way Crash

May 16, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Public Schools, Grade A Student Night, National Aquarium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local school districts and the National Aquarium in Baltimore are rewarding students with good grades.

This summer, the Aquarium is offering “Grade A Student Nights” on June 22 and 29. All Baltimore-area students (Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County Public School students) who earned three or more As in any one marking period during the school year are eligible for the celebration.

The student and one adult will be admitted for free, while admission for other members of their other guest will be only five dollars.

Those interested can register at the Grade A Student Night website or call (410) 576-3833 for more information.

