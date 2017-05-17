Brett Hollander Says Wife, Infant Daughter Robbed At Gunpoint

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radio talk show host Brett Hollander says his wife was robbed at gunpoint while holding their 7-week-old daughter.
Hollander took to Twitter Tuesday to say it was the worst day of his life, and his wife had been robbed at gunpoint outside her home while holding her daughter.
The Baltimore Police Department did not identify the victims involved, but said they are investigating two incidents they believe are linked, one of which involved a woman and her 7-week-old child.
Later on Wednesday, police report they were able to recover the stolen vehicle, and have suspects in custody in connection with the car jacking.
Hollander did say everyone was okay following the robbery.
One Comment
Come on! It’s Baltimore! If you’re stupid enough to live amongst the unwashed, welfare dependent criminals I guess you are dumb enough to subject your wife and child to the violence that is rampant in this city. Have you noticed the criminals have accomplished their objective of getting the police off their backs. Greatly reduced crime solving, greatly reduced DUI arrests, and greatly reduced everything the police are supposed to be enforcing. Why would any police officer put himself and his department at risk by enforcing the law in Baltimore? Good luck if you elect to continue living there.