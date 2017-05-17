Brett Hollander Says Wife, Infant Daughter Robbed At Gunpoint

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radio talk show host Brett Hollander says his wife was robbed at gunpoint while holding their 7-week-old daughter.

Hollander took to Twitter Tuesday to say it was the worst day of his life, and his wife had been robbed at gunpoint outside her home while holding her daughter.

The Baltimore Police Department did not identify the victims involved, but said they are investigating two incidents they believe are linked, one of which involved a woman and her 7-week-old child.

Later on Wednesday, police report they were able to recover the stolen vehicle, and have suspects in custody in connection with the car jacking.

Hollander did say everyone was okay following the robbery.

It's the worst day of your life when your wife tells you she she robbed at gunpoint outside her home holding her 7 week old daughter… — Brett Hollander (@BrettHollander) May 16, 2017

Most importantly everyone is Ok. Or at least in relative terms. — Brett Hollander (@BrettHollander) May 16, 2017

I love this city so much. It's just really hard to some days. — Brett Hollander (@BrettHollander) May 16, 2017

