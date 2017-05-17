WJZ BREAKING: 1 Dead, Infant Patient Airlifted After Route 50 Wrong Way Crash

Congressman Calls For Trump’s Impeachment; Says ‘Democracy At Risk’

May 17, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: President Donald Trump and Russia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. Representative from Texas has called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) called for President Trump to be impeached on the House floor Wednesday morning.

House Democrats have also launched a petition to establish an independent commission to investigate the Trump campaign’s alleged Russia ties.

Green accused the president of obstructing the ongoing investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russia.

He said, “There is a belief in this county that no one is above the law, and that includes the President of the United States of America.”

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jan Robison says:
    May 17, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    No one knows what HE knows… He is privy to information he doesn’t have to share. Please let it go! NO. He does need to be impeached.

