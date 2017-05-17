Congressman Calls For Trump’s Impeachment; Says ‘Democracy At Risk’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. Representative from Texas has called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) called for President Trump to be impeached on the House floor Wednesday morning.

House Democrats have also launched a petition to establish an independent commission to investigate the Trump campaign’s alleged Russia ties.

Green accused the president of obstructing the ongoing investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russia.

He said, “There is a belief in this county that no one is above the law, and that includes the President of the United States of America.”

CLIP: @RepAlGreen: "I rise today…to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice." pic.twitter.com/k3OMGcZbEF — CSPAN (@cspan) May 17, 2017

