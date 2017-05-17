Hillary Clinton To Speak At Baltimore Fundraiser

May 17, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore, Elijah Cummings, Hillary Clinton

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak at a Baltimore fundraiser next month for a program that pays for high school students to study in Israel.

The event was announced Wednesday on the Facebook page for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program, a joint program between the Maryland congressman and the Baltimore Jewish Council.

It will be the first time the former Democratic presidential nominee has made a public appearance in Maryland since last year’s primary election in April, when Clinton defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The fundraiser is scheduled for June 5 at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore.

