Hillary Clinton To Speak At Baltimore Fundraiser

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak at a Baltimore fundraiser next month for a program that pays for high school students to study in Israel.
The event was announced Wednesday on the Facebook page for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program, a joint program between the Maryland congressman and the Baltimore Jewish Council.
It will be the first time the former Democratic presidential nominee has made a public appearance in Maryland since last year’s primary election in April, when Clinton defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The fundraiser is scheduled for June 5 at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore.
