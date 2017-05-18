Fox News Founder and CEO Roger Ailes Passes Away At Age 77

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Family of Roger Ailes have announced that the Fox News Founder and CEO has died.

Fox News confirmed the death Thursday morning on air. Ailes wife said in a statement:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise-and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

Ailes was 77-years-old.

No word yet on a cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

