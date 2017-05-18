Lucky Charms Giving Away Limited Number Marshmallow Only Cereal

May 18, 2017 8:12 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The magically delicious cereal is getting even more magical.

Children who dreamed of only having marshmallows in their Lucky Charms may soon be in luck. General Mills announced that they will be giving away 10,000 boxes filled with just the marshmallows.

To enter the sweepstakes, customers will check for a code located inside specailly-marked boxes of Lucky Charms cereal. Then enter the 14-digit code at Marshmallowonly.com to find out if you are the lucky winner!

The sweepstakes runs through December 2017.

