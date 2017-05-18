Off-Duty Police Officer Shot Through His Front Door

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty Baltimore Police officer was shot at his home in Gwynn Oak late Wednesday, authorities say.

Around 11:22 p.m., police from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Woodlawn Precinct were dispatched to a the home after a man, later determined to be a 50-year-old off-duty city officer, was shot through his front door.

The victim went to answer a knock but was shot through the door before opening it.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injury.

This shooting continues to be investigated by the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit. Detectives are exploring whether this was a targeted shooting.

Detectives do not believe the shooting is connected to any criminal activity on the part of the victim. Police are withholding the victim’s address due to safety concerns. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

