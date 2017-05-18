Police ID Man Who Took Selfies With Stolen iPad As Khalil Trusty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police say they have identified a suspect who robbed a home in Baltimore, then took selfies on a stolen iPad.

A warrant has been issued for 19 year-old Khalil Trusty of the 2900 block of Silver Hill Avenue.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the robbery happened on May 12, at a home in the unit block of S. East Avenue. Officers say Trusty stole a number of electronic devices along with other property.

The suspect took “selfies” on the victim’s stolen iPad, which then were automatically uploaded to the victim’s iCloud account.

Police then released that picture and ask for the public’s help in identifying him.

Detectives are asking that anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khalil Trusty to call Detectives at (410) 396-2422, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

