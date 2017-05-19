Police Chase Stolen Ambulance In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hospital patient is now behind bars after police say he stole an ambulance in Prince George’s County Friday morning.

Dramatic video shows him leading dozens of officers on a slow speed chase

The man’s illegal, 90-minute joyride crossed two Maryland counties during the middle of rush hour, causing serious danger, but no serious injuries.

Police say, that’s a good outcome.

A patient’s dramatic and illegal exit from Prince George’s Hospital Center was captured on video.

He left the same way he got there – in an ambulance.

43-year-old William Person is accused of stealing the emergency vehicle Friday morning, and leading officers on a slow speed chase. Turning the ambulance into a potential weapon.

“No one’s going to shrink from that, and we’re not going to let that vehicle continue to be driven on our roadways,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Chief Hank Stawinski.

Using tracking technology inside the ambulance, firefighters immediately signaled police.

Dozens of officers surrounded the driver at 6 a.m., as he crossed from Prince George’s County into Charles County, and then back again.

The pursuit continued even after spike strips popped the ambulance’s tires, peeling them down to the rims and causing sparks to fly

“He had a 1,000 yard stare,” Stawinski said. “He was not responsive. He kept on driving.”

Finally, a crash stop on Allentown Road in Temple Hills, where the driver swiped a Maryland State Police cruiser.

No injuries for police, minor injuries for the accused ambulance thief, who was brought right back to the hospital where it all started.

Police say it was the best end to a bad situation.

“All of those officers acting in concert with one another brought this to safe resolution. No injuries to the public,” said Stawinski.

Firefighters aren’t sure how he was able to steal the ambulance, or where he was going. It’s now all part of an ongoing investigation.

Person faces charges for auto theft and malicious destruction of property.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook