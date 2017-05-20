Bowie State Student Fatally Stabbed At UMD College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police say a Bowie State University student has died after being stabbed on campus early Saturday morning, a day before graduation.

A suspect, who police say is a University of Maryland student, is in custody for the incident, facing charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, where they say three students were waiting for an Uber at a bus stop, one being the Bowie State student, were stabbed with a knife on Regents Drive near Montgomery Hall.

“It never gets any worse than this,” says UMD police chief, David Mitchell. “The assailant in this case approached and totally unprovoked, stabbed the victim in the chest.”

The random attack was caught on campus surveillance video.

The victim’s friends then called 911. Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The University of Maryland president says he is still in a state of shock.

“A young man’s life has been taken from all of us. The fact that he’s from Bowie state or the university of Maryland makes no difference,” Dr. Wallace Lowe says.

Witnesses positively identified the individual as the male who assaulted the victim.

Police say he’s a UMD student and had been drinking. He was arrested at the bus stop a short time after the murder.

“I met with his family earlier today. Needless to say, they’re very distraught, they’re shattered,” Mitchell says.

“It definitely makes me nervous and it makes me wonder what else is going on underneath the surroundings out here,” one student says.

“It’s quite terrifying, to be honest. It’s happening on campus. I feel a little bit unsafe, that’s for sure,” another student says.

UMD’s commencement is Sunday. The president says it will begin with a moment of silence for the victim.

The suspects name has not yet been released.

Bowie State is making counselors available for students.

The University of Maryland Police Department, Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation on the incident and ask anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact police at 301-405-3555.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may submit a tip HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook