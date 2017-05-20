Joe Biden Delivers Commencement Speech At Morgan State University

BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a fiery keynote address to graduating Morgan State University students Saturday.
The ceremony highlighted the university’s 150th year.
More than 1,200 students received bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees during the commencement.
Biden urged students to never give up during his speech at Hughes Stadium.
“Don’t tell me you can’t do it, don’t tell me we cannot fully, totally succeed and it’s your job to get it going,” he said.
Morgan State has awarded more than 50,000 academic degrees during its 150-year history.
