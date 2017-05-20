Joe Biden Delivers Commencement Speech At Morgan State University

May 20, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: Commencement Speech, Joe Biden, Morgan State University, Vice President

BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a fiery keynote address to graduating Morgan State University students Saturday.

The ceremony highlighted the university’s 150th year.

More than 1,200 students received bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees during the commencement.

Biden urged students to never give up during his speech at Hughes Stadium.

“Don’t tell me you can’t do it, don’t tell me we cannot fully, totally succeed and it’s your job to get it going,” he said.

Morgan State has awarded more than 50,000 academic degrees during its 150-year history.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch