Estrada Fans 12 As Blue Jays Beat Orioles 3-1 To Avoid Sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marco Estrada matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, Devon Travis hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sloppy Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Travis connected in the first inning off Wade Miley (1-2) following a two-out error and a single. Those three unearned runs turned out to be enough to provide last-place Toronto with its second win in nine games against the Orioles this season.

Estrada (3-2) allowed one run, five hits and a walk over 7 2/3 innings. His only other 12-strikeout game came against Cincinnati on June 26, 2012.

The right-hander is 5-1 against Baltimore, including 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three starts this year.

Joe Smith struck out Chris Davis with two on in the eighth, and Roberto Osuna got three outs for his sixth save.

Adam Jones went 3 for 4 with a homer for the Orioles, who fell to 15-4 at home.

Miley gave up three runs, none of them earned, and six hits over seven innings. The left-hander hasn’t won since April 14.

Baltimore committed a season-high three errors. The most costly miscue was the first-inning grounder botched by second baseman Jonathan Schoop, which set up Travis’ drive into the left-field seats.

Travis went 2 for 4, his sixth multihit game in seven starts. He is 15 for 28 during that span, lifting his batting average 72 points to .239.

Baltimore’s lone run came in the fourth, when Jones drove a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall. It was his 124th home run at Camden Yards, tying Rafael Palmeiro for the most in the history of the ballpark.

CAN’T SIT NOW

Welington Castillo received his fourth career start as a designated hitter after delivering three homers with seven RBIs in his previous two games. “I almost let him off today,” manager Buck Showalter said of his starting catcher. “But it’s hard to keep him out of the lineup right now.” Perhaps he should have: Castillo went 0 for 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Placed INF Ryan Flaherty on the 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation. “It could very possibly be longer than that,” Showalter said. Baltimore recalled INF Paul Janish from Triple-A Norfolk and inserted him in the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: After taking Monday off, Toronto calls on right-hander Joe Biagini (1-2, 3.41 ERA) in the opener of a two-game series in Milwaukee.

Orioles: Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2, 6.52 ERA) gets his eighth start of the season when Baltimore launches a three-game series against the surprising Minnesota Twins.

