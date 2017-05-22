Ex-Raven Matt Elam Arrested Again

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Raven Matt Elam has been arrested for the second time this year, this time for an alleged fight with his girlfriend.
According to the Palm Beach Post, Elam was arrested and booked into jail on charges of larceny between $300 and $5,000, and battery.
Elam reportedly went to his girlfriend’s home, and the two fought over a cell phone.
He was arrested on drug charges in Miami back in February after police report finding drugs in his vehicle.
