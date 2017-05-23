Police Still Searching For Driver In Hit & Run That Killed Marine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is reminding the public that they are still searching for the hit and run driver who killed a U.S. Marine back in 2015.

United States Marine Corps Corporal William Ferrell was killed by a hit and run driver along Route 15 in Frederick County back on September 29, 2015.

With Memorial Day on Monday, State Police is remembering Cpl. Ferrell, who was assigned to the Naval Support Facility in Thurmont and worked at Camp David.

The investigation found that Cpl. Ferrell had stopped in his 2012 Nissan Titan to help a disabled motorist during a heavy rain storm.

Ferrell was standing on the highway shoulder, when a vehicle struck him, then his truck.

Police believe the other vehicle involved was a heavy duty pick-up truck with a dual wheel axle, was towing a car hauler trailer, and was most likely a ‘goose neck’ type trailer.

A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case is being offered by Metro Crime Stoppers, the National Warriors Foundation, and the Maryland Troopers Association.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or 1-866-756-2587.

