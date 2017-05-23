Baltimore Police Has Online Submission For ‘The Keepers’ Sex Offenses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department announced they have created an online submission form for sex offenses related to the Netflix series “The Keepers.”

Renewed interest in the decades-old murder of a Baltimore nun and sex abuse involving catholic priests has triggered calls to Baltimore City Police.

It’s a story WJZ has been investigating for months.

Baltimore police are now giving victims a simplified way to report sex abuse crimes tied to the decades-old case.

The grizzly crimes are buried in Baltimore history, unsolved and still under investigation fifty years later.

The seven-part documentary series details widespread sex abuse by priests and police, corruption, and the possible cover-up of the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, who disappeared and was later found dead in early 1970.

“She confronted him and she lost her life because of it,” says survivor Teresa Lancaster.

The investigation into her death has opened up several questions within the Catholic community, especially those at Archbishop Keough High School.

Several people have come forward to WJZ’s Denise Koch that they were sexually abused by police officers, as well as members of the clergy, including Father Joseph Maskell and Father Neil Magnus.

“We have been contacted by victims from the past who want to report the sex offenses that occurred to them,” says Baltimore City Police in a statement.

“Many people who may have been victims are reliving this nightmare, and they never came forward at the time,” says T.J. Smith, spokesman for Baltimore Police.

“There are still women in Baltimore that are terrorized by the events of back then, and I want them to know, they don’t have to be anymore,” says survivor Debbie Yohn.

“This is a personal crime and an invasive crime that happened to them. We want to protect them, and allow them to be able to tell their story to a detective if they choose to do so,” Smith says.

The investigation into the murder of Sister Cesnik falls to Baltimore County police but because the school where she taught and where the sex crimes allegedly took place is in Baltimore, reports come to City police detectives.

“This could also be therapy for some of these folks who’ve been through such a traumatic experience,” Smith says.

Because some of the accused abusers are dead police say the reports go to detectives who will follow up, but they also say this is also about giving victims an outlet to finally share their stories.

