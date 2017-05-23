Police: Woman Hands ‘Blunt’ To Officer During Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old woman faces several drug charges after police say she handed a detective a partially smoked “blunt” while getting out of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop occurred at 10:10 p.m. Monday, when an Anne Arundel County Police Department detective stopped a vehicle on southbound Ritchie Hwy, at I-695.

The detective pulled the vehicle over after noticing the driver failed to yield right-of-way to another vehicle.

After speaking with the driver and passenger, the detective noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver and passenger, identified as Cheyenne Alexis Harris, were asked to get out of the vehicle, and as they were getting out, police report Harris handed a detective a “partially smoked ‘blunt’ suspected marijuana cigarette.”

A search of the vehicle lead police to 323 empty gel caps, and they also report finding the following on Harris:

3.7 grams of marijuana

4.9 grams of crack cocaine

Two 5 mg tablets of oxycodone

Two capsules of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly)

19 green/clear gel caps of heroin

$606 in cash

Harris was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possession of MDMA and oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook