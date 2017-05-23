Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Police: Woman Hands ‘Blunt’ To Officer During Traffic Stop

May 23, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old woman faces several drug charges after police say she handed a detective a partially smoked “blunt” while getting out of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop occurred at 10:10 p.m. Monday, when an Anne Arundel County Police Department detective stopped a vehicle on southbound Ritchie Hwy, at I-695.

The detective pulled the vehicle over after noticing the driver failed to yield right-of-way to another vehicle.

After speaking with the driver and passenger, the detective noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver and passenger, identified as Cheyenne Alexis Harris, were asked to get out of the vehicle, and as they were getting out, police report Harris handed a detective a “partially smoked ‘blunt’ suspected marijuana cigarette.”

A search of the vehicle lead police to 323 empty gel caps, and they also report finding the following on Harris:

  • 3.7 grams of marijuana
  • 4.9 grams of crack cocaine
  • Two 5 mg tablets of oxycodone
  • Two capsules of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly)
  • 19 green/clear gel caps of heroin
  • $606 in cash

Harris was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possession of MDMA and oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch