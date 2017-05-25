Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Local Police Remind Public FBI Investigating Joyce Malecki Murder

May 25, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Sister Cathy Cesnik, who killed sister cathy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is reminding the public that the FBI is handling the investigation into the 1969 murder of 20-year-old Joyce Malecki.

Police say they have received a number of calls about the case because of the recent Netflix documentary series “The Keepers,” which investigates the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik.

Some believe the murders of Sister Cathy and Malecki are related.

Anne Arundel PD is reminding everyone that Malecki’s body was found in a shooting range area of Fort George G. Meade, which is an Army installation. This means police do not have jurisdiction to investigate this case.

The FBI is the lead agency for this case, and despite information circulating online, the investigation has not been handed over to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Any questions or those with information about the Joyce Malecki murder investigation should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation Public Affairs Specialist Dave Fitz at 410-277-6689 or david.fitz@ic.fbi.gov.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jeanne C Bryan says:
    May 29, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    The F.B.I. CAN GO F THEMSELVES! THEY’VE HAD 48 YEARS TO HANDLE IT! This needs new specialized eyes and hands! This needs successful very old cold case investigators! Why IS the F.B.I. involved in the first place? There was NO cross state transport, no ransom demand. Where are those TRUTH journalists because THIS damned sure needs them!

  2. Jeanne C Bryan says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    What, if anything, is C.I.D. DOING ABOUT THIS CASE SINCE THE BODY WAS DISCOVERED ON U.S. MILITARY PROPERTY?

