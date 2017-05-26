Baltimore Police Investigate ATF Agent-Involved Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Three ATF agents shot at two robbery suspects, injuring one and the other fled the scene, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Baltimore Street in Southwest Baltimore, where three ATF agents were in an unmarked pickup truck conducting an undercover operation and approached by two armed gunmen in an “apparent” robbery attempt.

“Fearing for their lives, seeing two armed gunmen aiming guns at their direction, discharged their firearms,” Davis said.

Officers believe the suspects were trying to carry out a robbery but didn’t realize they were targeting undercover agents.

People who live in the area said they heard gunshots, they sat and watched for hours as the investigation went on.

“It sounded like about 10, 12 shots after I realized that they were shots, because I thought it was firecrackers,” one resident said.

The ATF agents shot at both gunmen. One was shot, arrested on the scene, transported to an area hospital and the agents also recovered a handgun from him.

The other gunman fled the scene and police are currently searching for the suspect.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood all my life and it has never been like this,” Melody Green-Lewis said.

Commissioner Kevin Davis said just like citizens, police are concerned about what played out here near West Baltimore Street and Kinsey Avenue.

“Two armed gunmen in the middle of the afternoon engaging in an apparent robbery attempt in broad daylight and it so happens to be on this particular occasion that the apparent robbery attempt included victims who were special agents for the ATF,” Davis said.

Police said the suspect who was shot has non-life threatening injuries.

The ATF would not give specific details on their operation.

None of the agents were hurt.

