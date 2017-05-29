6-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 6-year-old boy has died following an auto-pedestrian accident in Baltimore Sunday evening.
The wreck happened at 5:40 p.m., in the 4100 block of Glenarm Ave.
Responding officers found a 6-year-old who had been struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot.
The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics in critical condition, where he died from his injuries on Monday.
Police say their investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle was eastbound on Glenarm Ave., when the 6-year-old ran out from between two parked vehicles on the south side of the street.
The driver remained on scene following the accident, and police say the driver did not appear to be impaired or under the influence at the time of the wreck.
The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
One Comment