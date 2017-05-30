Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Baltimore County Police Search For Missing Elderly Man

May 30, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County police, Missing, Missing elderly man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for an 81-year-old man.

Police say John Kirby was last seen in the 5400 block of Jacks Court in Catonsville.

He may be driving a green Chevy Tahoe with license plates that read “M893578.”

Kirby was last seen wearing a brown zip up vest, a white knit shirt and grey knit pants. He is 5’6”, weighs 185 pounds and has a goatee.

Anyone who knows of Kirby’s whereabouts is asked to call 410-307-2020.

