Baltimore County Police Search For Missing Elderly Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for an 81-year-old man.
Police say John Kirby was last seen in the 5400 block of Jacks Court in Catonsville.
He may be driving a green Chevy Tahoe with license plates that read “M893578.”
Kirby was last seen wearing a brown zip up vest, a white knit shirt and grey knit pants. He is 5’6”, weighs 185 pounds and has a goatee.
Anyone who knows of Kirby’s whereabouts is asked to call 410-307-2020.
