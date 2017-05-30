Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Blue Jays Fan Who Threw Beer Can At Orioles Player Pleads Guilty

May 30, 2017 12:46 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused off tossing a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim last year has pleaded guilty to a mischief charge.

Kenneth Pagan appeared in court Tuesday morning to plead guilty to mischief under $5,000, according to CBC News.

RELATED: Alleged Orioles Beer Can Tosser Arrested; He Says ‘I Was Drinking Out of A Cup’

Pagan threw the beer can onto the field during a game between the Blue Jays and Orioles on Oct. 4, 2016.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch