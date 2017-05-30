Blue Jays Fan Who Threw Beer Can At Orioles Player Pleads Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused off tossing a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim last year has pleaded guilty to a mischief charge.
Kenneth Pagan appeared in court Tuesday morning to plead guilty to mischief under $5,000, according to CBC News.
Pagan threw the beer can onto the field during a game between the Blue Jays and Orioles on Oct. 4, 2016.
