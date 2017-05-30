Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Black Teddy Bear Hung From Noose At North Carolina School

May 30, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: Black teddy bear, High School, Noose, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A black teddy bear was hung from a noose at a North Carolina high school, an act which the school’s principal called “deeply offensive.”

Local news outlets report that the football stadium and baseball field at Wakefield High School in Raleigh were vandalized.

Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was hung overnight Monday or Tuesday morning from the school’s roof. Before it was removed, many students and staff saw it and a photo was circulating on social media.

Hung beside the doll was a sign saying “Make Wakefield Tripp again #smartlunch.” Students and parents said the sign referred to former principal Tripp Crayton, who is white. Bazzell, who is black, replaced Crayton in 2015.

Bazzell said he is working with the Wake County school system security to investigate the incident.

