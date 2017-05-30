Caregiver Charged In Case Of Murdered Infant Held Without Bond In Bail Review

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Caregiver Leah Walden has held without bond again on Tuesday, following the death of an 8-month-old infant in her care.

Charging documents say 23-year-old Walden had a bail review today where she was again held without bond.

Police say Walden assaulted and killed 8-month-old Reese Bowman during nap time at her Baltimore daycare Tuesday, just blocks from Little Italy.

Walden told police she found Bowman unresponsive in her crib, but video footage from inside showed a different story.

New charging documents state it captured Walden in a room with the baby who was “clearly awake” and that she “pressed down on a pillow and blanket” over the baby’s face.”While the child kicked its legs” then “violently snatched the baby, slammed her down in the crib” and “violently shook her body.”

She faces nine charges related to the death of the baby.

She faces both first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, first and second-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Walden has a preliminary hearing to be held on June 22.

