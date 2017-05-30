Baltimore Offering Free Transit Rides During 2 Weeks In June

Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

May 30, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: BaltimoreLink, Maryland DOT, Maryland MTA

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is getting two weeks of free bus, light rail and subway rides in June.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is offering the rides from June 18 through June 30.

The free rides are part of the official launch of BaltimoreLink. It’s a multi-phase plan to create an interconnected transit system by redesigning the local and express bus systems throughout Baltimore.

Transportation officials say BaltimoreLink adds 12 new bus routes to improve connections to the MARC train system, Metro subway and light rail.

Free rides will be offered on local and express buses, light rail and the subway.

