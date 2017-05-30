Mayor Pugh Aide Guilty Of Illegal Campaign Contributions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former aide for then Senator Catherine Pugh and current employee for the mayor’s office has been found guilty and sentenced for making illegal contributions to Pugh’s mayoral campaign.
Gary Brown Jr. was found guilty and sentenced for two election law violations from illegal contributions to Catherine Pugh’s campaign.
Brown was sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
According to the guilty plea, $18,000 was illegally contributed to the campaign of now Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh between January 13, 2016 and April 9, 2016.
He contributed money to Pugh’s campaign using the names of his mother, stepfather, and brother.
