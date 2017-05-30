Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Baltimore Officer Injured After Being Hit By Car; 2 Teens In Custody

May 30, 2017 10:00 PM By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department confirms one of their officers was injured after being hit by a vehicle that had been stolen the day before.

Police say this happened just after 10:30 a.m., on Chesterfield Ave., near Brendan Ave. and Juneway near the Belair-Edison neighborhood in northeast Baltimore.

A 18-year-old and 16-year-old have been taken into custody in connection with this case, and police say they are suspects in other recent crimes in the area.

“It once again just shows the reckless nature of some of these young people, early in the morning, committing violent acts of crime,” says T.J. Smith of Baltimore Police.

According to police, they had increased patrol in the area after five recent crimes; two burglaries and three robberies.

An officer attempted to pull over a Saturn SUV on a traffic violation, when the driver of the vehicle fled.

“One guy got out and ran, and that’s all I know from there. Because I didn’t want to stick around,” says witness Robin Baker.

Two officers were nearby in an unmarked police vehicle, and as one was getting out of the vehicle, that Saturn SUV struck the police vehicle.

The officer who was getting out had an injured ankle and has since been released from the hospital, while the other officer received only minor injuries.

A short foot pursuit occurred, and the two teens inside the Saturn were taken into custody and charged.

Police say they found several items from robberies and burglaries in the area inside that stolen SUV, along with a replica handgun.

Officers later determined that the Saturn had been stolen on Monday.

As school lets out for summer, police say parents need to know who their children are hanging out with.

“We have to do something to disrupt these young people, and it starts at home. It starts at home,” says Smith.

Police are also searching for additional suspects they believe are involved.

Watch