Summer Spirits Tasting Event

May 30, 2017 11:15 AM

Hey Baltimore, join Vinny Cerrato from 105.7 The Fan and other CBS Radio personalities at our Summer Spirits Tasting Event held at La Cuchara, a Basque Inspired Restaurant in Historic Woodberry.

Thursday, June 15th from 6-9 p.m. master distillers from around the world will present their well-known vodkas, tequilas, rums, gins and fine wines making for the perfect summer libations.

Sip for a cause while enjoying culinary samplings and live music to benefit JDRF, the leading global research foundation for Type 1 Diabetes.

 

Click here for more details and tickets and remember always drink responsibly.

