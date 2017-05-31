Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Search Warrant Leads Police To Crack, Heroin; 5 Arrested

May 31, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, drug arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant led police to crack cocaine and heroin.

Victoria Lee Harting, 27, Gerard Antwon Mahoney, 47, Rodney Keith Miller, 51, Dale William Smith, 58, and Melvin Horatio Stanton, 44, were arrested.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department served a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 7300 block of Green Acres Rd. in Glen Burnie.

Authorities report finding 13.2 grams of crack cocaine, 6.2 grams of heroine, and $364 in cash.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch