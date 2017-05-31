Search Warrant Leads Police To Crack, Heroin; 5 Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant led police to crack cocaine and heroin.
Victoria Lee Harting, 27, Gerard Antwon Mahoney, 47, Rodney Keith Miller, 51, Dale William Smith, 58, and Melvin Horatio Stanton, 44, were arrested.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department served a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 7300 block of Green Acres Rd. in Glen Burnie.
Authorities report finding 13.2 grams of crack cocaine, 6.2 grams of heroine, and $364 in cash.
