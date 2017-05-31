Victim In Baltimore County Memorial Day Murder Identified

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim of a Memorial Day fatal shooting in Baltimore County.
The Baltimore County Police Department reports the shooting happened in Woodlawn, in the 2500 block of Hallam Court.
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots at 9:30 p.m., and William Earl Clinton, 39, was found with a gunshot wound a short time later.
Clinton was taken to St. Agnes Hospital. where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not identified any suspects in this case, and ask anyone with information to call police at (410) 307-2020 or to submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers.
