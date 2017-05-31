Breshad Perriman Has Been Impressive During OTAs

Joe Platania, long time Ravens beat reporter and writer, joined Ed and Ken to talk about Breshad Perriman looking fairly impressive during organized team activities and how much the team can expect from him this season.

Platania started by talking about Breshad Perriman impressing the coaches during OTAs and what fans should take from what they’re hearing from the team saying, “in the short term, you can take some solace in the fact that there is a good chemistry building between Joe Flacco and Breshad Perriman and Mike Wallace…we won’t find out if it’ll work until into training camp, the pre-season, and into the regular season.”

As for the fans who want to see a return of Anquan Boldin to Baltimore, Platania offered this take on bringing in veteran receivers saying, “the time of the Ravens relying on receivers at the end of their career has to be done, now that its summer and pools are open its time to take these young receivers and throw them in the deep end and see what they can do.”

Joe went on to talk about the relationship between Wallace and Perriman and how Wallace wants to raise Perriman up rather than push him down to save his own job, and what the Ravens have at the tight end position.